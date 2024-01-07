Bajaj introduces 2024 Chetak in India: Check out top rivals

1/7

Auto 3 min read

Bajaj introduces 2024 Chetak in India: Check out top rivals

By Pradnesh Naik 02:15 am Jan 07, 202402:15 am

Bajaj Chetak rolls on designer blacked-out alloy wheels (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2024 version of its only electric scooter, the Chetak, in India. Available in two variants, Urbane and Premium, the EV ranges between Rs. 1.15 lakh and Rs. 1.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals capable offerings from the likes of Ola Electric, Ather Energy, TVS Motor Company, and River. Which one should you buy?

2/7

Firstly, let's look at 2024 Bajaj Chetak

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak gets an oval-shaped LED headlight, a flat footboard, body-colored designer mirrors, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and metallic body panels. For safety, it has a disc/drum brake setup, a combined braking system, a single-sided front fork, and a rear mono-shock unit. The electric scooter runs on a 3.8kW electric motor paired with a 3.2kWh battery pack, offering a 127km range.

3/7

Ola S1 X+: Price starts at Rs. 90,000

The Ola S1 X+ flaunts a dual-tone design and has a dual-pod LED headlight, a single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, a flat footboard, and a sleek LED taillamp. It has drum brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The EV boasts a 6W PMS electric motor with a 3kWh battery pack (151km range).

4/7

Ather 450S: Price begins at Rs. 1.18 lakh

Ather 450S sports an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, designer mirrors, 12-inch blacked-out wheels, and a 7.0-inch "DeepView" LCD display. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and an adjustable mono-shock unit. The electric scooter draws power from a 5.4kW mid-mounted electric motor linked to a 2.9kWh battery pack (115km range).

5/7

TVS iQube: Price starts at Rs. 1.25 lakh

TVS iQube has a full-LED setup for lighting, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, a USB charging port, a digital instrument console, and alloy rims. It has a disc/drum brake setup, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a dual rear shock-absorber unit. It gets a 4.4kW hub-mounted motor with a 3.04kWh or 4.56kWh battery pack (100km/145km range).

6/7

River Indie: Costs Rs. 1.25 lakh

River Indie features a dual-pod headlight-mounted front apron, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with 43-liter under-seat storage, a 12-liter lockable glove box, and 14-inch alloy wheels. The EV has disc brakes, telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, and a combined braking system. It is backed by a 6.7kW mid-mounted motor with a 4kWh battery pack (120km range).

7/7

Which one should you buy?

All electric scooters mentioned above are capable models, with each having a unique selling point. However, in our opinion, the Ola S1 X+ makes the most sense on our shores with its potent electric powertrain and longer riding range at a relatively affordable price point.