Kia to launch 2024 Sonet in India on January 12

1/5

Auto 2 min read

Kia to launch 2024 Sonet in India on January 12

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:08 pm Jan 09, 202406:08 pm

The car can be booked by paying Rs. 25,000

The 2024 Kia Sonet is gearing up for its India launch on January 12, with pre-orders already live for the revamped sub-four-metre SUV. Showcased earlier this month, the updated Sonet will go head-to-head with competitors like the Hyundai VENUE and Tata Nexon. Eager customers can reserve their vehicle for Rs. 25,000, and deliveries are anticipated to kick off later in January.

2/5

Design updates and new features

The updated Sonet sports redesigned bumpers, new LED head and taillamps, LED fog lights, and disc brakes. The car also gets new 16-inch dual-tone alloy rims and an LED lightbar on the tailgate. It will be up for grabs in seven variants and 11 colors. Inside, the model is decked out with a powered driver seat, Level 1 ADAS, a 10.25-inch digital color instrument console, and rear door sunshade curtains. A 360-degree-view camera and six airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

3/5

Engine and transmission options

Under the hood, the refreshed Kia Sonet boasts a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. A 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor is offered with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit. A 1.5-litre diesel engine is also in the mix, featuring transmission choices such as a six-speed manual, iMT, and automatic.

4/5

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Kia Sonet (facelift) in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to cost around Rs. 8-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

5/5