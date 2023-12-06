Kia Sonet (facelift) to get ADAS, confirms latest teaser

By Pradnesh Naik 01:26 pm Dec 06, 202301:26 pm

Kia Sonet (facelift) will come equipped with ADAS functions. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has given a sneak peek of its upcoming compact SUV, the Sonet (facelift). The South Korean automaker will be revealing the compact SUV on our shores later this month. The refreshed Sonet will boast a fully digital instrument cluster, similar to the one in the new Seltos. Moreover, it will come with Level-1 ADAS safety features, such as forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.

The car will be unveiled on December 14 at 12pm

New features and design elements

The rear profile of the upcoming Sonet (facelift) will get redesigned LED taillamps, with an LED light bar stretching across the tailgate's width. As for feel-good features, the new Sonet is anticipated to be packed with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a premium BOSE audio system. It will ensure passengers' safety with a 360-degree-view camera, six airbags, and Level-1 ADAS functions.

Engine options and transmission choices will likely remain unchanged

The revamped Sonet is expected to retain its current engine lineup. The list includes a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor. Transmission choices for the refreshed vehicle would likely include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The official reveal of the Kia Sonet (facelift) is scheduled for December 14.