Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) in works: What we can expect

By Pradnesh Naik 08:04 pm Jan 07, 202408:04 pm

Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 will likely feature an all-LED lighting setup (Representational image. Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra's XUV300 (facelift), set to launch in February, has been spotted sporting new connected-type LED taillights during testing near the automaker's research and development facility in Chennai. The refreshed design seems to draw inspiration from the upcoming Mahindra BE range of electric SUVs, showcasing C-clamp-shaped LED lighting elements. The updated compact SUV will continue to rival competitors like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai VENUE, and Kia Sonet.

Expected exterior and interior updates

The XUV300 (facelift) is expected to feature a redesigned front grille, bumper, and new headlamps. The side profile will likely remain mostly unchanged, aside from new alloy wheels and potentially some fresh color options. Inside, the revamped SUV model will boast a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the current 7-inch unit. Other enhancements might include a new digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree-view surround camera.

Potential ADAS features and price hike

Mahindra might introduce advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with the XUV300 (facelift). With these upgrades, the refreshed model's price is anticipated to increase compared to the current starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh. For comparison, the Tata Nexon starts at Rs. 8.1 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza begins at Rs. 8.29 lakh, the Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 7.89 lakh, while the new-generation Kia Sonet is expected to start at around Rs. 8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).