Hyundai CRETA (facelift) revealed ahead of January 16 launch

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai CRETA (facelift) revealed ahead of January 16 launch

By Pradnesh Naik 12:09 pm Jan 10, 202412:09 pm

The upcoming Hyundai CRETA (facelift) will roll on designer dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is set to launch the CRETA (facelift) in India on January 16. The updated model will debut on our shores before hitting other international markets. Now, ahead of the launch event, Hyundai has revealed the SUV. It boasts India-specific design changes, an ADAS suite, and an all-new 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine. Deliveries for the upcoming model are expected to commence by the end of January. We expect its prices to start at around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

2/4

Unique design elements for India-bound model

The exterior of the facelifted CRETA has been tailored to appeal to Indian customers. The front styling is unique for the India-bound model but incorporates familiar international design elements. The nose is more upright and features chrome, brushed aluminum, and piano black finishes. Inverted L-shaped DRLs are placed on the corners, along with an LED light bar above the grille. Connected-style taillamps mirror the front end, ensuring a consistent design theme.

3/4

Interior updates make the cabin more upmarket

Inside the updated CRETA, the dual 10.25-inch screens take center stage, accompanied by changes to the dashboard and AC vent design. New textures and materials have been used for the premium upholstery, depending on the variant. The feature list now includes a dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, and a powered driver's seat. For safety, it gets a Level-2 ADAS suite with 19 functions, 360-degree-view cameras, and a blind spot monitoring system.

4/4

Powertrain options offered on the upcoming SUV

The facelifted CRETA will continue to offer the existing 115hp, 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engines that were upgraded last year to comply with the new norms. These engines will be available with their respective automatic and manual gearbox options. The new 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine will come with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic as standard. The upcoming Hyundai CRETA will be sold in seven trim levels and seven paint shades.