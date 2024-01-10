Honda announces new global EV series, Honda Zero

By Pradnesh Naik 11:47 am Jan 10, 202411:47 am

Both concept models follow a sleek yet boxy design (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has revealed its latest global electric vehicle (EV) series, called Honda Zero. The first model will hit the US market in 2026. The series aims to challenge the norm of bulky, heavy EVs by focusing on a lighter design approach. Honda also showcased two concept vehicles, a stylish sedan-like Saloon, and a more spacious van-like model called Space-Hub. Both feature "thin" vehicle architecture and low floors for better aerodynamics.

Principles guiding Honda Zero development

The Zero EV series is built on three core principles: thin, light, and wise. Honda stresses a fresh engineering approach for this lineup, which will sport a new H-mark logo exclusive to new-generation EVs. The goal is to create smaller, slimmer, and lighter vehicles, though the exact method remains a mystery. The Japanese marque is also teaming up with Sony to design and develop the AFEELA electric sedan.

Saloon and Space-Hub concept vehicles

The Saloon concept vehicle boasts a sleek fastback shape with distinctive rectangular lights and a sporty vibe inspired by Honda's Formula 1 experience. Inside, it features a minimalist design with Tron-like lighting accents and a single central display. The Space-Hub resembles a minivan with minimal overhangs and a rear light similar to Rivian's electric delivery vans for Amazon. It comes with a panoramic moonroof and two bench seats facing each other, hinting at possible use as an autonomous shuttle service.

Autonomous features and future plans

Honda's upcoming EVs will offer varying levels of autonomy, depending on the configuration. A retractable steering wheel enables drivers to switch between manual and automated driving. ADAS features will be based on Honda's Sensing platform, which debuted in 2021. The automaker aims to launch 30 new EVs by 2030, achieve 100% zero-emission sales by 2040, and reach carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050.