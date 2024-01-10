Maruti Suzuki showcases its flying car

Maruti Suzuki has teamed up with Japanese start-up SkyDrive for its flying car

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the revamped eVX prototype and an exciting flying car concept at the Vibrant Gujarat event. The eVX, the carmaker's all-electric SUV, is set to hit the market later this year. This updated prototype sports minor changes compared to the previous model showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The flying car concept highlights the automaker's ambition to introduce a flying car service on our shore in the near future.

Maruti Suzuki developing flying car in partnership with SkyDrive

In collaboration with Japanese start-up SkyDrive, Maruti Suzuki is developing the 'Skycar,' a multi-rotor aircraft designed for use as a flying car in India. The Skycar concept envisions an all-electric flying taxi service for urban areas where constructing airports is difficult. The prototype displayed at Vibrant Gujarat can take off and land on building rooftops, showcasing the company's dedication to exploring innovative transportation solutions.

eVX electric SUV nearing production

The production-ready Maruti Suzuki eVX will be similar in size to the Grand Vitara, measuring about 4,300mm in length. Built on a new electric vehicle platform, it boasts a wheelbase of around 2,700mm, ensuring plenty of cabin space. The eVX will be the homegrown carmaker's first all-electric car, offering an impressive range of approximately 550km on a single charge, thanks to a large 60kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.