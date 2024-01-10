Citroen C3 Aircross is available with Rs. 1.75 lakh discount

Citroen C3 Aircross rolls on diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

Select Citroen dealerships in India are offering huge discounts of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh on the C3 Aircross this January. This three-row SUV is offered in three variants—You, Plus, and Max—with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-line Max variant is up for grabs with offers worth up to Rs. 1.75 lakh, which includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

Plus variant receives benefits up to Rs. 1.5 lakh

Buyers of the Plus variant of the Citroen C3 Aircross can get substantial benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000. These enticing offers can be found at select Citroen dealerships throughout India, making it an ideal time for potential buyers to consider purchasing this French automaker's three-row SUV.

Automatic versions of C3 Aircross launching soon

In addition to the current discounts on manual variants, Citroen is preparing to launch automatic versions of the C3 Aircross SUV in India soon. The automatic transmission will be available in two variants: Plus and Max. Order books for these upcoming automatic variants are open against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. With the upcoming automatic models and the existing manual versions receiving significant discounts, the Citroen C3 Aircross presents an appealing option for SUV buyers in India.