How Hero Maverick 440 will differ from Harley-Davidson X440

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Jan 10, 202412:05 am

Mavrick will have a single-pod TFT instrument console

Homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch its first motorcycle in collaboration with Harley-Davidson, the Mavrick 440, later this month. Spy images have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of the bike that will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440's platform in India. So how will the Mavrick 440 differ from its Harley counterpart? Let us have a look.

Differences in design

The leaked photos showcase a neo-retro design for the Mavrick 440, complete with a round headlamp featuring an H-shaped LED DRL, and LED turn signals akin to its Harley-Davidson counterpart. Mavrick will differ from the X440 with its traditional telescopic front forks, short front fender, more upright seating position, and less aggressive front footpeg placement. The bike's muscular fuel tank will add to its roadster appeal, with extensions leading to faux air intakes and circular mirrors on the upright handlebar.

Different wheels and instrument cluster

While the Harley-Davidson X440 features a single-pod TFT console, the Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to use a semi-digital unit. The alloy wheels on the latter will also differ from the X440.

Engine specifications and price differences

Hero Mavrick 440 will house a 440cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, delivering a maximum power of 27hp and 38Nm of peak torque. This engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox, potentially featuring a slightly different tuning compared to the X440. With front and rear disc brakes supported by a dual-channel ABS system, the Mavrick 440 is expected to hit the market with a price tag just above Rs. 2 lakh. Meanwhile, the Harley-Davidson X440 begins at Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).