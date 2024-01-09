Volkswagen hikes prices of Taigun and Virtus models in India

Volkswagen is raising prices by up to 2% in 2024

Volkswagen has raised the prices of its Taigun and Virtus cars in India. This move aligns with the company's previously confirmed plan to raise prices by up to 2% in 2024, a trend followed by several other automakers. Volkswagen Virtus has seen a price hike ranging from Rs. 8,000 for the base Comfortline 1.0 MT trim to Rs. 41,500 for the 1.5GT DSG variant. The sedan now falls in the Rs. 11.56-19.41 lakh price bracket (ex-showroom).

How much does Taigun cost?

Volkswagen Taigun is a mid-size SUV competing with models like the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It has undergone a price revision of Rs. 8,000 for the entry-level Comfortline 1.0 MT variant to Rs. 47,500 for the 1.5 GT MT trim. With these changes, the updated prices for the Taigun now range between Rs. 11.70 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

What does the Virtus offer?

Volkswagen Virtus has a lengthy hood, a chrome-lined grille, alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup. The five-seater cabin gets ventilated seats, a sunroof, USB chargers, a dual-tone dashboard, auto climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. The Virtus is fueled by a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine (114hp/178Nm) and a 1.5-liter TSI mill (147.5hp/250Nm). A 6-speed manual/automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox take care of transmission duties.

Here's a look at the Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun flaunts a sculpted hood, projector LED headlamps, a sleek chromed grille, and skid plates. Roof rails, 17-inch diamond-cut designer wheels, and connected-type LED taillamps are also available. Powered front seats, a subwoofer with an amplifier, and footwell illumination, are present inside. It gets a 1.0-liter, TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 113.4hp/175Nm, and a 1.5-liter TSI EVO turbo-petrol motor that puts out 146hp/250Nm.