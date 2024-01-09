Triumph Daytona 660 breaks cover as Honda CBR650R rival
Triumph Motorcycles has pulled the wraps off the Daytona 660, a sleek bike sporting a 660cc triple engine that cranks out 95hp at 11,250rpm and 69Nm at 8,250rpm. This new model outshines the Trident 660 with its high-performance brakes and beefier engine. Weighing in at 201kg, the Daytona 660 is slated for a 2024 launch in India. Here, it will go head-to-head with the Honda CBR650R.
Daytona 660 offers sporty yet comfortable riding experience
The Daytona 660's riding position is sporty yet comfy, thanks to its more laid-back rider triangle compared to the original Daytona 675. This is achieved through clip-on handlebars positioned above the fork tops and lower-set footpegs. The split seats are roomier than those found on traditional supersport bikes like the Kawasaki ZX-6R, offering extra comfort for both rider and passenger. The seat height has been raised by 5mm from the Trident, measuring 810mm on the Daytona.
Key features and accessories
Triumph's Daytona 660 comes equipped with radially mounted calipers and a Sport riding mode, in addition to the Rain and Road modes featured on other Triumph 660 models. The bike rolls on Michelin Power 6 tires, as opposed to the sport-touring Michelin Road 5 used on the Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660. A wide array of accessories is available for the Daytona 660, including a luggage rack, a Bluetooth module for the dashboard, and a bi-directional quickshifter.
What about its pricing?
In the UK, the Triumph Daytona 660 sports a price figure of £8,595 (around Rs. 9.1 lakh). Its pricing and availability information in India will be revealed at the time of its launch.