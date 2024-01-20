Mahindra BE.07 previewed in patent images: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik Jan 20, 2024

Mahindra BE.07 will roll on alloy wheels with designer aerodynamic covers (Photo credit: Mahindra)

To usher in a greener future, Mahindra is developing a new series of electric vehicles (EVs) based on the INGLO platform. In the latest development, the design patents showcasing the production-ready appearance of the BE.07, an all-electric coupe-SUV, have been leaked ahead of its debut. Sporting a design akin to the concept revealed in August 2022, the production-spec model will boast a classic SUV look, fewer creases and lines, and a more upright stance.

BE.07 will be positioned above Hyundai CRETA EV

The BE.07 is anticipated to outshine rivals like the Maruti Suzuki eVX, Hyundai CRETA EV, and the forthcoming Tata Curvv EV. Dimensions-wise, it will be 4,565mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,660mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,775mm. Its C-shaped headlights and taillights will be less angular than those on its smaller sibling, the BE.05. Although patent images don't disclose the interior, Mahindra has previously teased a cabin with a massive infotainment screen and an expansive panoramic sunroof.

Expected range and battery details

Built on the INGLO platform, Mahindra's BE family of EVs is expected to be powered by battery packs ranging from 60kWh to 80kWh, boasting claimed ranges of up to 450km. The specific battery pack for the BE.07 remains unconfirmed. Rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups may likely be available, with electric motors developing power between 231hp and 286hp for the former and 340hp and 394hp for the latter. The electric SUV is set to debut on our shores in April 2026.