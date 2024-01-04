Tata Motors's most affordable e-SUV to be revealed tomorrow
Tata Motors is gearing up to reveal its highly anticipated entry-level electric SUV, the Punch EV, tomorrow. To recall, this electric micro-SUV has been seen undergoing testing on multiple occasions and is expected to boast a range of nearly 500km. The EV's price is said to begin at Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Citroen eC3, while serving as a premium alternative to the Tiago EV and Tigor EV.
Nexon EV-inspired design is expected along with a modern cabin
The exterior design of the Tata Punch EV is likely to draw inspiration from the updated Nexon.ev, featuring eye-catching LED DRLs and sleek LED headlights. The interior is also expected to undergo a makeover similar to other recent models of the automaker, with a larger central screen. It may retain the dual-tone theme of the ICE-powered version. However, the dashboard layout may differ, incorporating EV-specific accents. Safety features for the Punch EV could include up to six airbags and ABS.
Multiple battery packs are expected to be offered
Tata Motors may provide multiple battery pack options for the Punch EV, allowing for a variety of range and pricing choices. The vehicle might also include multi-level regenerative braking with paddle shifters. Upgrades over its ICE counterpart could feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, automatic climate control, sunroof, and cruise control. The official launch of the electric vehicle is anticipated later this month.