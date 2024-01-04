Tata Motors's most affordable e-SUV to be revealed tomorrow

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Tata Motors's most affordable e-SUV to be revealed tomorrow

By Pradnesh Naik 07:09 pm Jan 04, 202407:09 pm

The upcoming Tata Punch EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to reveal its highly anticipated entry-level electric SUV, the Punch EV, tomorrow. To recall, this electric micro-SUV has been seen undergoing testing on multiple occasions and is expected to boast a range of nearly 500km. The EV's price is said to begin at Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Citroen eC3, while serving as a premium alternative to the Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

2/3

Nexon EV-inspired design is expected along with a modern cabin

The exterior design of the Tata Punch EV is likely to draw inspiration from the updated Nexon.ev, featuring eye-catching LED DRLs and sleek LED headlights. The interior is also expected to undergo a makeover similar to other recent models of the automaker, with a larger central screen. It may retain the dual-tone theme of the ICE-powered version. However, the dashboard layout may differ, incorporating EV-specific accents. Safety features for the Punch EV could include up to six airbags and ABS.

3/3

Multiple battery packs are expected to be offered

Tata Motors may provide multiple battery pack options for the Punch EV, allowing for a variety of range and pricing choices. The vehicle might also include multi-level regenerative braking with paddle shifters. Upgrades over its ICE counterpart could feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, automatic climate control, sunroof, and cruise control. The official launch of the electric vehicle is anticipated later this month.