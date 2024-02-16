Mahindra XUV700 rolls on designer 18-inch dual-tone wheels

Mahindra XUV700's order backlog reaches 35,000 this February

By Pradnesh Naik 07:03 pm Feb 16, 202407:03 pm

What's the story Mahindra has revealed its backlog of orders for February 2024, with a whopping 2.26 lakh pending bookings across India. The company receives around 50,000 new bookings each month, while cancellations make up about 10% of that figure. Among the 2.26 lakh outstanding bookings, the carmaker still needs to deliver 35,000 units of the popular flagship model, the XUV700. On average, the full-size SUV received 7,000 new bookings monthly as of this month.

MY-2024 updates

XUV700's pricing and MY-24 update

The Mahindra XUV700 currently starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The SUV received the MY-2024 update last month, which introduced several enhancements such as a new color scheme, additional features, and an updated captain seat layout for the second row. This update aims to boost the overall appeal and functionality of the modern rough-roader, making it even more enticing to potential buyers in the competitive Indian automotive market.

New model

Upcoming entry-level petrol automatic variant

Mahindra is also expected to launch a new entry-level petrol automatic variant for the XUV700 in the near future. Details about this upcoming variant got leaked recently, generating excitement among potential buyers. This new addition is anticipated to broaden the XUV700's customer base and cater to those who prefer the convenience of an automatic transmission without sacrificing performance.