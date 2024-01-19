Kia Seltos diesel with manual gearbox launched at Rs. 12L
Kia Motors has brought back the manual gearbox option for the diesel-powered Seltos in India to address the growing demand. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). This move also comes as a response to the recently launched 2024 Hyundai CRETA, which gets a diesel-manual combination. Potential customers can now choose from five new variants, in addition to the existing 14 variants for the diesel model of Seltos.
New variants and features
The Seltos, with a 1.5-liter diesel motor and a six-speed manual transmission, is available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+ variants, with the top-of-the-range model priced at Rs. 18.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The power and torque figures of the diesel mill remain unchanged (114hn/250Nm). Notable features include a panoramic sunroof, an ADAS package, six airbags, 360-degree-view cameras, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display, two 10.25-inch screens, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system.
Bookings for diesel-manual Seltos are now open
Since its launch in July last year, Kia Motors has sold over 65,000 units of the refreshed SUV. Bookings for the diesel-manual Seltos are now open, with deliveries expected to begin next month. The reintroduction of the manual transmission option aims to appeal to buyers who prefer a manual gearbox, as sales of iMT-equipped models have not been as strong as those with manual transmissions.