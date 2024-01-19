This is how Mahindra's flagship EV will look like

1/4

Auto 2 min read

This is how Mahindra's flagship EV will look like

By Pradnesh Naik 12:08 pm Jan 19, 202412:08 pm

The XUV.e9 is a sporty coupe-SUV version of the full-size XUV.e8

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of its new electric SUV, the XUV.e9, in India. In the latest development, the homegrown SUV specialist has patented the EV's design ahead of its planned release in 2025. The XUV.e9 is a sporty coupe-SUV version of the full-size XUV.e8, which itself is the all-electric version of the premium XUV700. The XUV.e8 is expected to hit the market this year, followed by the XUV.e9.

2/4

Distinctive design features of XUV.e9

The patent documents showcase the XUV.e9 as one of Mahindra's most stylish next-gen EVs. It features C-clamp-shaped LED DRLs connected by a full-width LED element. This new signature look will be seen in upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs as well. The sleek, diamond-like body panel design across the hood, fenders, and doors gives it a futuristic appearance while likely reducing air resistance.

3/4

Aerodynamics and advanced tech features

The XUV.e9's unique surfacing and coupe profile could lead to a low drag coefficient, providing benefits like faster acceleration, higher top speed, and improved range. The slim ORVMs with integrated turn signals are likely camera-based units connected to the e-SUV's new-age ADAS system. Additionally, the XUV.e9 will have flush door handles, similar units to the XUV700, along with aerodynamically enhanced sporty alloy wheels.

4/4

Interior highlights and performance expectations

An earlier prototype model of the XUV.e9 featured triple 12.3-inch screens spanning almost the entire dashboard width, offering a clutter-free design. The two-spoke steering wheel looks similar to those in new Tata Motors SUVs. Performance-wise, the XUV.e9 might come with a large 80kWh battery pack paired with a 300hp dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. Its top speed is anticipated to be around 200km/h and will promise a range of around 500km on a single charge.