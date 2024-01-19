2025 Honda Civic Hybrid breaks cover: Check features

Honda has revealed the updated Civic Hybrid, showcasing a refreshed look for the entire 2025 Civic lineup. The new model marks the return of the Civic to the US market. The sedan now features a more sculpted front end, a larger grille, and a lower intake. New body-colored trims around the headlights replace the chromed panels from the older version.

Design and feature enhancements in the 2025 Civic Hybrid

The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid's design is somewhat similar to the current-generation BMW 3 Series, with smoked-out taillights and body-color side skirts. The Sport Touring Hybrid trim level also gets a stylish set of diamond-cut six-spoke wheels. Honda hinted at "feature enhancements" for the new Civic, which might include an upgraded infotainment system from the new-generation Accord. Potential mechanical improvements for the sporty Si and Type R models are also expected.

Honda's electrification plans and other updates

Dealerships will start receiving the first Civic Hybrids by mid-2024. Honda anticipates that electrified models will make up about 40% of sales. The automaker has been concentrating on hybrid versions of the Accord and CR-V. The latter became the top-selling hybrid vehicle in the US, with 361,457 units sold in 2023. Along with the Civic Hybrid, Honda announced updates for the Acura RDX and MDX crossovers and plans to introduce a new small crossover to Acura's lineup.