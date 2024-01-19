High-performance Jeep Wagoneer S EV to debut in 2024

Jeep is gearing up to introduce its first electric vehicle (EV) for the US market, the Wagoneer S, in late 2024. The company shared a teaser video, a single image, and some impressive specifications of the upcoming e-SUV. It is expected to generate 600hp of maximum power and will sprint from 0 - 96km/h in around 3.5 seconds. The forthcoming Wagoneer S EV will feature Jeep's 4xe-branded all-wheel-drive setup, along with the advanced all-terrain management system as standard.

Design and features of the Wagoneer S

The Wagoneer S design is "driven by aerodynamic efficiency," according to Jeep. The teaser image reveals a sleeker, less boxy shape than traditional Jeeps, with side inlets on the lower bumper similar to those on the upcoming Lucid Gravity electric SUV. The iconic seven-slot grille will now be illuminated by LEDs, and the rear is expected to showcase an LED light bar. Information on battery capacity, motor technology, and pricing will be revealed closer to the EV's launch event.

Jeep's expansion plan with EVs

In addition to the Wagoneer S, Jeep plans to release another electric vehicle, the smaller Recon, in 2024. These EVs are part of Jeep's strategy to revamp its lineup, which began with the European launch of its first electric vehicle, the Avenger, in 2022. The company aims to release an electric Wrangler by 2028 and a new Dodge Durango in 2025. The automaker has also teased a fourth electric vehicle set to debut by 2025.