Jan 18, 2024

The upcoming three-row Bigster SUV will be the flagship offering for Renault in India (Photo credit: Renault)

Renault is gearing up to reveal the Bigster SUV later this year, with sales anticipated to kick off by early 2025. As a three-row variant of the all-new Duster, which premiered globally just a few months ago, the Bigster will compete with the likes of Jeep Meridian and Hyundai ALCAZAR. According to Motor1, the Bigster's design will take inspiration from both the new Duster and the Bigster concept.

Bigster's dimensions and new-age modular platform

Measuring approximately 4.6m in length, the Renault Bigster will be nearly 0.3m longer than the new-generation Duster. The current Duster's wheelbase of 2,657mm may also be extended for the Bigster, allowing for easier entry and exit to the third row, as well as increased cabin space. The upcoming seven-seater SUV will be built on the same CMF-B modular platform as its younger siblings, the Duster compact SUV and Jogger MPV.

Powertrain options and off-road hardware

While specific details about the Bigster's powertrain options remain scarce, it is expected to share its lineup with the latest-generation Duster. It will likely offer three engine choices, two of which would be electrified. The Bigster's off-road capabilities will likely mirror those of the new Duster, providing rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options depending on the market. It might also include multiple terrain modes such as Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, off-road, and Eco for better drivability.

India launch timeline and Nissan derivatives

After a substantial investment of around Rs. 4,000 crore by the Renault-Nissan Group, the new Duster is set to return to India in the latter half of 2025. The Bigster's Indian launch will follow the five-seat Duster, although no specific timeline has been provided. Moreover, Nissan derivatives of these two SUVs are in the works and slated for release after the new Duster's debut on our shores.