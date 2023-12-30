Citroen to launch C3X sedan, C3 Aircross eSUV in 2024

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Citroen to launch C3X sedan, C3 Aircross eSUV in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 12:01 pm Dec 30, 202312:01 pm

The upcoming Citroen eC3 Aircross will retain the silhouette of its ICE-powered sibling (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen is gearing up to expand its footprint in India by launching two new models in 2024. The high-riding C3X sedan and the all-electric eC3 Aircross SUV are set to join the lineup, along with a 6-speed torque converter automatic variant of the C3 micro-SUV and C3 Aircross mid-size SUV. These additions aim to bolster the French carmaker's offerings in India, following the debut of the eC3 and C3 Aircross in 2023.

2/4

The C3 hatch and C3 Aircross will get automatic versions

In early 2024, Citroen plans to introduce an AISIN-sourced 6-speed automatic gearbox for the C3 and C3 Aircross. This move will help fill gaps in the carmaker's lineup. The torque converter unit is expected to be paired with an upgraded, third-generation version of the current 110hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine, which Citroen intends to localize. Prices for these automatic versions are estimated to be around Rs. 10 lakh for the C3 micro-SUV and Rs. 14 lakh for the C3 Aircross.

3/4

A high-riding sedan called Citroen C3X will also be introduced

The Citroen C3X, a midsize sedan featuring fastback styling and SUV-like ground clearance, is scheduled for launch in late 2024. It will primarily compete in the high-riding fastback-like sedan category against the likes of Tata Curvv. Built on the heavily localized CMP architecture, the sedan will be powered by a 110hp, 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. An electric version will likely be introduced a few months after the ICE-powered model.

4/4

An all-electric eC3 Aircross SUV is also on the cards

Citroen is anticipated to launch the all-electric eC3 Aircross in India by late 2024. Essentially an electric version of the recently launched C3 Aircross, it will be based on the Common Modular Platform that supports both ICE and electric applications. While the eC3 uses a 29.2kWh battery and a 57hp electric motor, Citroen may opt for a larger battery and motor to accommodate the increased size and weight. It is expected to be available as a five- or seven-seater offering.