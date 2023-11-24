MINI Cooper 5-door hatchback found testing: Expected design, features

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:10 am Nov 24, 202303:10 am

There will be a head-up display inside

MINI's Cooper 5-Door hatchback, set to be the last generation with a combustion engine, has been spotted in recent spy shots. MINI plans to go fully electric by the end of this decade, but this version of the car will still feature a petrol engine. The test vehicle's camouflage is starting to come off, hinting at its production-ready design.

Exterior design and interior changes

The exterior of the 5-Door model will resemble the 3-Door version, with the addition of an extra pair of doors and modifications to the greenhouse. Inside, expect a major overhaul, including a simplified dashboard, no instrument cluster, a head-up display, and a central 9.4-inch OLED circular screen for accessing most functions. Both 3-Door and 5-Door hatchbacks will be available with internal combustion engines, but only the former will have a variant with a fully electric drivetrain.

Production plans and future models

The production of electric MINI vehicles has moved to China under a joint venture between BMW and Great Wall Motor called Spotlight Automotive. This arrangement will last until 2026 when MINI's Oxford plant will also begin production. A subcompact crossover called Aceman offered exclusively as an EV, will be made alongside the zero-emission hatchback in China and start rolling off the assembly line in Oxford in 2026.