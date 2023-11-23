ABT Sportsline unveils Audi R8 GT2-based XGT supercar



By Dwaipayan Roy 07:52 pm Nov 23, 2023

It boasts a top speed of 310km/h

ABT Sportsline has unveiled the XGT, a street-legal supercar based on Audi's R8 GT2, giving new life to the naturally aspirated vehicle. Audi is providing 99 rolling chassis to the German firm for this endeavor. The XGT is essentially a race car for the streets, boasting a 5.2-liter FSI engine that pumps out 630hp to the rear wheels and weighs 1,400kg. This makes it 170kg lighter than the R8 GT RWD.

Development and customization

It took ABT two years to create the XGT after waiting months for project approval from higher-ups. As many as 40 people had to individually approve the wild R8. Each car will be one-of-a-kind, allowing owners to fully personalize it. According to ABT, the XGT "differs only marginally from the Audi R8 LMS GT2." The vehicle comes in four standard colors, but customers can request a different shade.

Road-legal features and performance of ABT XGT

The XGT's stripped-down interior features a full roll cage and the same steering wheel found in the actual GT2 race car. To make it street-legal, ABT added central locking, a rear-view camera, and a handbrake, as well as installing a standard digital instrument cluster. The revamped control panel now includes controls for air conditioning, turn signals, and electrically adjustable mirrors. The XGT's top speed is 310km/h, depending on the angle of its massive rear wing.

Pricing and ABT's racing background

Priced at €598,000 (approximately Rs. 5.43 crore), the ABT XGT showcases ABT Sportsline's rich racing history. The company has competed in over 300 DTM races since 2000, winning dozens of races and achieving over 250 podium finishes. In 2024, ABT will join forces with Audi and Red Bull to field two R8 LMS GT3 EVO II race cars in DTM.