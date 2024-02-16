The upcoming BMW iX3 will largely retain the design philosophy from the current-generation model

Upcoming iX3 will be BMW's first Neue Klasse EV

By Pradnesh Naik 06:07 pm Feb 16, 202406:07 pm

What's the story BMW is gearing up to launch the new-generation electric X3, dubbed the iX3. The EV will be the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on the Neue Klasse architecture. The innovative platform was unveiled last year, showcasing a fresh design direction for all future BEVs from the German automaker. The second-generation iX3, also known as the NA5 project, is expected to hit the market early next year.

Next Article

EV platform

Neue Klasse platform will offer enhanced range and cabin space

The cutting-edge Neue Klasse platform will allow the X3 to boast a more spacious cabin and house BMW's sixth-generation electric powertrain, including batteries and motors. With an 800V architecture, the iX3 will support various configurations and offer an impressive range of around 750km. The platform will also support fast charging. The new-generation EV is set to go on sale by mid-next year, with a potential debut in India shortly after.

Design

Distinctive Neue Klasse design language

Although still in its early development phase, the prototype's Neue Klasse design language is already apparent, even with temporary headlamps and taillamps. The vehicle sports BMW's signature Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar, while the wheels and flush door handles seem ready for production. However, other body panels will undergo several revisions before the final road-going version is unveiled. This fresh design approach signals an exciting new look for BMW's upcoming electric vehicles.