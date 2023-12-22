BMW aims to sell 500,000 EVs in 2024

1/3

Auto 2 min read

BMW aims to sell 500,000 EVs in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 10:46 am Dec 22, 202310:46 am

The i7 has been one of the most popular EVs for BMW in 2023 (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW's CEO Oliver Zipse has revealed that the automaker aims to deliver over 500,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2024, in an interview with Focus News Magazine. Zipse claimed that the automaker wants to deliver more than half a million electric vehicles next year for the first time, which would represent significant double-digit growth. He also noted that the phasing out of German EV subsidies wouldn't impact the company's objectives.

2/3

2024 will be a transition year for BMW

The year 2024 is seen as a transitional phase for BMW before the launch of its Neue Klasse lineup. BMW iX2 is anticipated to debut in 2024. On the MINI side, the Countryman EV and Cooper EV will be released, with the all-new Aceman making its entrance as an electric-only crossover in April. The BMW iX3, based on the Neue Klasse architecture, is scheduled for a 2025 release, followed by the new 3 Series electric.

3/3

Impressive sales growth for BMW Group in 2023

In the third quarter of 2023, BMW Group saw an impressive 80% year-over-year increase in Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) sales, reaching a record of 93,931 units. This growth accounted for 15.1% of total sales, up from 8.9% a year earlier. For the first three quarters of 2023, global plug-in car sales included 246,867 BEVs, marking a remarkable 93% growth and securing a 13.4% market share.