Aston Martin's first hybrid supercar debuts soon: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 09:37 am Dec 22, 202309:37 am

Using its active rear wing, the Aston Martin Valhalla can generate 600kg of downforce (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin is gearing up to launch its first hybrid supercar, the Valhalla, in 2024. Initially revealed as the AM-RB 003 concept in 2019, this 998hp beast has been spotted testing rigorously at Silverstone Circuit. It sports a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and three electric motors. The release of the upcoming Valhalla signifies the British marques's shift toward an electric future, with their first fully electric vehicle (EV) set to hit the market in 2025.

Valhalla's unique features and aerodynamics

The Valhalla's innovative design includes front electric motors for torque vectoring and reverse gear functionality. This eliminates the need for a traditional reverse gear, thereby reducing the overall weight. The car boasts an all-wheel-drive setup and active aerodynamics, such as adjustable rear wings. It can generate 600kg of downforce at speeds of up to 240km/h. Aston Martin has worked closely with its Formula 1 team engineers to conduct extensive aerodynamic testing in wind tunnels.

Testing phase and expected pricing details

Aston Martin plans to manufacture only 999 units of the Valhalla, with production slated to begin next year. While pricing details remain under wraps, it's anticipated to be more affordable than the Valkyrie, which costs $3.5 million. Recently, the carmaker shared images of the Valhalla being tested at Silverstone Circuit as it enters a more intensive real-world testing phase.