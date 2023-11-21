Revamped Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire launching next year: Expected features

By Akash Pandey 12:31 pm Nov 21, 2023

New-gen Honda Amaze will adopt design language from City and Accord (Representative image)

The surge in SUV popularity has impacted sedan sales in the Indian market, particularly affecting mid-size premium sedans. However, compact sedans remain a popular choice in the country's automotive market and continue to sell well. Two leading vehicles, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Honda Amaze, are slated for new-generation releases next year. These updated models are anticipated to showcase fresh designs, revamped interiors, and an array of new features and equipment.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will offer a hybrid option

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire will join the 4th-generation Swift. Although specific information about the forthcoming model is limited, the revamped Dzire will boast a fresh design, an innovative interior layout, and a range of new equipment. It will be powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated, Z12E petrol engine, paired with a CVT gearbox, and will also offer a hybrid option. Both fuel efficiency and pricing are expected to rise.

New Amaze to incorporate design elements from City

The third-generation Honda Amaze is under development and is slated for release in 2024. Built on an enhanced version of the PF2 platform, it will retain the 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol engine, coupled with a manual and CVT gearbox for the Indian market, generating 90hp/110Nm. The sedan will measure just under 4,000mm, and adopt the brand's latest design language, inspired by City and international-spec Accord. Additionally, a new cabin layout and an updated list of features, including ADAS, are expected.