Volkswagen launches Virtus Sound Edition at Rs. 15.5 lakh

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Volkswagen launches Virtus Sound Edition at Rs. 15.5 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:14 pm Nov 21, 202312:14 pm

The car is offered in 4 colors

Volkswagen has launched the limited-run Virtus Sound Edition in India, with a starting price tag of Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Topline trim, this special model boasts an upgraded audio system, power-adjustable front seats, and unique 'Sound Edition' badging and graphics on the C-pillars. Offered in both manual and automatic transmission options, buyers can select from four exterior colors - Rising Blue, Carbon Steel Gray, Wild Cherry Red, and Lava Red.

2/3

Enhanced audio system with 7-speaker setup

The standout feature of the Virtus Sound Edition is its enhanced audio system. It comprises a 7-speaker setup with a subwoofer and an amplifier, ensuring a captivating audio experience for passengers. This vehicle is tailored for music aficionados who desire exceptional sound quality in their vehicles. The sedan maintains its original mechanical specifications, with no alterations to the engine or transmission.

3/3

Engine specs and variant-wise pricing

Beneath the hood, the Volkswagen Virtus's Sound Edition houses a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 114hp of power and 178Nm of torque. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. In India, the MT version of the four-wheeler costs Rs. 15.51 lakh, while the AT model sports a price figure of Rs. 16.77 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).