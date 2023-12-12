Hyundai CRETA EV will offer 45kWh battery pack, 138hp power

The CRETA EV will compete against MG ZS EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX

Hyundai is preparing to make a splash in India's mass-market EV sector with the CRETA EV, set to make its global debut by the second half of 2024. According to Autocar India, the CRETA EV will feature a 45kWh battery pack provided by LG Chem, Hyundai's worldwide Lithium-ion battery pack supplier. The publication also reports the EV's electric motor will be shared with the latest-generation entry-level KONA EV available internationally. It will generate approximately 138hp/255Nm.

Comparing CRETA EV's battery size with rivals

In comparison to its competitors, the CRETA EV's 45kWh battery pack will be smaller than the MG ZS EV's 50.3kWh battery and Maruti's forthcoming eVX. Note that the eVX is expected to launch with two battery pack options - an entry-level 48kWh variant and a top-spec 60kWh. Against the Nexon EV's 40.5kWh battery for the long-range version, the CRETA's battery capacity would be slightly better.

The electric SUV will be based on its ICE counterpart

The CRETA EV's platform will be adapted from the upcoming ICE-powered CRETA, with some modifications. On a related note, the CRETA facelift is scheduled to premiere on January 16, 2024. Hyundai was previously focusing on premium models like the KONA and IONIQ 5 EVs. However, the company is now looking to rival competitors such as the MG ZS EV and Maruti eVX. The CRETA EV's pricing could be revealed in early 2025.