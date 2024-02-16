Massimo Frascella-designed Land Rover Defender was crowned "World Car Design of the Year" in 2021

Jaguar Land Rover's former design chief joins Audi

By Pradnesh Naik Feb 16, 2024

What's the story Massimo Frascella, previously Jaguar Land Rover's design chief, is set to become Audi's new head of design from June 1. He replaces Marc Lichte, who will transition to another role within the company. Frascella, recognized for his designs for Land Rover Defenders, Discovery, Velar, and Range Rover, will now turn his attention to Audi's upcoming electric vehicles (EVs). Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has expressed confidence in Frascella's ability to develop a "distinctive and emotional design language."

With Audi's commitment to producing only electric vehicles from 2026, Frascella will focus on designing zero-emission models. He aims to create cars that are free from superfluous ornaments and do not merely follow trends, emphasizing a "timeless and sophisticated design language." However, this doesn't mean that internal combustion engine (ICE) cars will be overlooked. Updates are still planned for petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid models until 2032.

Audi has given a glimpse into its future design direction through various "Sphere" concepts, including Grandsphere, Skysphere, Urbansphere, and Activesphere. The Grandsphere is anticipated to become an electric flagship A8 successor in the full-size luxury sedan category. The company has also confirmed a top-of-the-line SUV with three-row seating, potentially named Q9, to compete with the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. Moreover, the fully electric Q6 e-Tron is scheduled for a 2024 launch, followed by a Sportback version.