All scooters from Ola Electric's S1 range feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola S1 EV range becomes cheaper by Rs. 25,000

By Pradnesh Naik 05:04 pm Feb 16, 202405:04 pm

What's the story Ola Electric has slashed the prices of its electric scooter range, which includes the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ models, by up to Rs. 25,000. The e-scooters now cost Rs. 1.3 lakh, Rs. 1.05 lakh, and Rs. 85,000 respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). This follows a Rs. 20,000 discount on the S1 X+ in January, along with a free extended warranty worth Rs. 6,999 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 for the S1 Pro and S1 Air.

Next Article

Warranty

Finance options and warranty details on Ola scooters

Potential buyers can take advantage of financing options like zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero processing fee, and interest rates at 7.99%. Ola Electric is also offering an 8-year/80,000km warranty on battery packs for S1 Air and S1 Pro models. On top of this, customers can choose an extended warranty of one lakh kilometer for Rs. 5,000 or a 1.25 lakh kilometer extended warranty for Rs. 12,500.

Plans

MoveOS 4 software update and future plans

Recently, Ola Electric unveiled MoveOS 4, the fourth version of its software, which includes safety features such as tamper alert, Hill Hold, and Hill descent control. Other notable updates include garage mode, faster hypercharging, enhanced regeneration, profile controls, increased range, and improved proximity unlock. Apart from the current range of scooters, the EV maker is also developing electric motorcycles called the Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, and Roadster. The upcoming e-motorcycles are set to launch soon.