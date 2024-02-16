Both bikes roll on designer 17-inch wheels

How Hero Mavrick 440 fares against Triumph Speed 400

By Pradnesh Naik 02:48 pm Feb 16, 2024

What's the story Hero MotoCorp, India's largest bikemaker, has launched its most powerful offering, the Mavrick 440. It starts at Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, the middleweight roadster model primarily rivals the capable Speed 400, Triumph Motorcycle's entry-level bike on our shores. Between these two heavy hitters, which one makes more sense: the homegrown fighter or the British brawler? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Triumph Motorcycles revolutionized the sub-500cc motorcycle segment in India with the launch of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X models. Created in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, both bikes offer great value in the roadster and scrambler categories, respectively. After witnessing their success, Hero MotoCorp has now entered the middleweight segment with the all-new Mavrick 440, based on the Harley-Davidson X 440.

Design

Hero Mavrick 440 looks more appealing with its muscular stance

Hero Mavrick 440 gets a muscular 13.5-liter fuel tank, a projector LED headlamp, split-type H-shaped DRLs, a wide handlebar, a single-piece grab rail with an optional back-stopper, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch diamond-cut wheels. Triumph Speed 400 flaunts a sculpted 13-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, bar-end mirrors, a single-piece seat, a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminum wheels.

Safety

Both motorcycles get disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Mavrick 440 and Speed 400 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The latter gets a ride-by-wire throttle and a traction control system. The Mavrick 440 has telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear end, while the Speed 400 gets inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit.

Performance

Triumph Speed 400 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Mavrick 440 is a 440cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the Harley-Davidson X 440. It churns out a maximum power of 27hp and 38Nm of peak torque. The Speed 400 draws power from a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 39hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 37.5Nm. Both motors are paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hero Mavrick 440 can be yours between Rs. 1.99 lakh and Rs. 2.24 lakh. On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 will set you back by Rs. 2.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Mavrick 440 makes more sense on our shores with its muscular design, lower price tag, and Hero MotoCorp's widespread service network.