Mahindra's INGLO SUVs will use Volkswagen's unified prismatic cell concept to reduce battery cost

Mahindra's future EVs to use Volkswagen's components

By Pradnesh Naik 02:27 pm Feb 16, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Mahindra and Volkswagen Group have joined forces in a supply agreement, taking their partnership in the Indian market to new heights. Mahindra will obtain essential vehicle components, such as Volkswagen's unified cells, for its upcoming INGLO series of electric vehicles (EVs). The collaboration kicked off with a partnering agreement in 2022. Since then, both companies have continued to explore additional areas for cooperation.

Components

Mahindra to source over 50GWh of cells from Volkswagen

This multi-year supply agreement involves Mahindra obtaining over 50GWh of cells from Volkswagen. The first EV based on Mahindra's INGLO architecture is set to debut in December this year. Mahindra will sell EVs under two unique sub-brands: XUV and BE. They will feature Volkswagen's modular MEB platform components, including the electric powertrain, battery system, and battery cells. Volkswagen's goal is to supply components for up to one million Mahindra EVs by the end of the decade.

Cost reductions

Unified cell concept to reduce battery costs by 50%

Mahindra will be the first non-Volkswagen Group automaker to adopt the unified cell concept, which standardizes battery modules across various vehicle platforms. This standardization streamlines manufacturing processes and enables greater flexibility and scalability in production. Volkswagen claims that the unified prismatic cell concept will reduce battery costs by up to 50% and enhance assembly efficiency. The chemistry-agnostic unified cell is also compatible with solid-state technology, which Volkswagen anticipates will be ready for production vehicles by 2025.