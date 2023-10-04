Volkswagen Taigun becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

The Taigun comes in six variants

Volkswagen has announced a price hike for its mid-size SUV, the Taigun, with increases of up to Rs. 25,000. While the automaker hasn't specified the reason behind the hike, it's likely due to rising costs of raw materials and other components. The Taigun comes in six variants: Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, GT Plus, and GT Edge. The GT Plus TSI trim with DSG gearbox experienced the highest price increase, while other variants saw smaller hikes.

Updated features for enhanced driving experience

To better compete with rivals like the Hyundai CRETA, Volkswagen has updated the Taigun's feature list to provide more value to customers. New additions include powered front seats, illuminated footwell lighting, and a subwoofer with an amplifier for an enhanced audio experience. These added features are expected to make the Taigun even more appealing to potential buyers, setting it apart from the competition.

How much does the car cost now?

After the price hike, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus TSI with DSG gearbox now costs Rs. 25,000 more. Meanwhile, the price of the GT 1.5-litre DSG variant has been increased by Rs. 19,900. The Highline 1.0-litre TSI AT variant is now Rs. 9,000 more expensive. The GT 1.5-litre TSI MT and the Highline 1.0-litre TSI MT variants now cost Rs. 4,000 more. Prices in India now range from Rs. 11.62-19.26 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).