Tesla chose cold-rolled ultra-hard stainless steel for Cybertruck's body to minimize the effect of corrosion

Several Tesla Cybertruck owners complain of early rusting issue

By Pradnesh Naik Feb 16, 2024

What's the story Several Tesla owners in California have noticed early signs of rust in their Cybertruck, sparking concerns about the stainless steel bodies of the hyped EV. The all-electric pick-up truck, which hit the market in November last year, starts at $61,000 (around Rs. 50.65 lakh) for the base model and goes up to $100,000 (roughly Rs. 83.03 lakh) for the top-tier version. Adding to the woes of early Cybertruck owners, services are also hampered.

Cybertruck issues

Repairs delayed due to unavailable tools

One Cybertruck owner shared that after just two days of rain, tiny rust spots appeared on the EV's exterior. Another owner experienced a similar issue and contacted a Tesla service center, only to be told they'd have to wait a month for repairs due to unavailable tools. This has left some owners questioning whether they should even use water to wash their electric pick-up trucks.

Tesla's tall claims

Rust problem raises concerns for stainless steel body panels

These rusting problems have also raised concerns about how widespread the issue might be, especially in northern regions where road salt is commonly used. While body rust on cars is not unusual, it typically develops over several years rather than within a few months. The early onset of rusting has left Cybertruck owners worried about the durability of their EV's body panels. To recall, Tesla advertised the use of ultra-hard stainless steel, which resists scratches, dents, and corrosion.