Yamaha recalls 3 lakh scooters in India: Check affected models

By Pradnesh Naik 10:14 am Feb 16, 2024

What's the story Yamaha has announced a massive voluntary recall of over three lakh units of its 125cc hybrid scooters. This recall, the company's biggest on our shores, is related to an issue with the front brake lever, which may not function correctly and could get stuck. The affected models include the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, manufactured between January 2022 and January 2024.

Issue

Front brake lever malfunction may lead to accidents

The front brake lever on the impacted scooters might not work as intended and could become stuck in some cases. This could lead to accidents in some cases, although none have been reported as of now. To resolve this issue, Yamaha will replace the faulty front brake levers on the affected RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid at no cost to customers.

Eligibility

How to check eligibility for recall

Owners of the affected scooter models can check their eligibility for the recall by visiting the 'service' section on Yamaha India's website. They need to navigate to the 'SC 125 Voluntary Recall' page and input their Chassis No. details to learn about the next steps. The Japanese bikemaker urges all customers with affected models to participate in this recall to guarantee their scooters are operating safely and efficiently.