Kawasaki Eliminator 400 debuts with new variants and features

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:00 pm Feb 15, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Kawasaki has revealed its 2024 Eliminator 400 bike in Japan. It comes in three variants: the Eliminator, Eliminator SE, and Eliminator Plaza Edition. The bike is set to launch on March 23 in the country. Here, it will compete with rivals like the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. While the Standard Eliminator remains unchanged, the SE and Plaza Editions boast exclusive colors and features.

Specs

Exclusive colors and features

The Plaza Edition comes in Pearl Sand Khaki and Pearl Storm Gray. The SE variant offers dual-tone colors like Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Dark Green and Phantom Blue/Ebony. Both the Plaza Edition and SE models include a Type-C charging port on the handlebar and a GPS-compatible dual-channel dash camera system. However, only the SE version features a new headlight cowl and dual-tone colors.

Engine

What about performance?

All three Eliminator 400 models share the same trellis frame, wheel setup, tires, and other components. The 399cc, parallel twin-cylinder, DOHC, 4V liquid-cooled engine, generating 48hp/37Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox, remains unchanged. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels, telescopic front forks, and twin shock absorbers on the rear end. It stores 12 liters of fuel and weighs 176kg.

Price

What about its pricing?

These updates are anticipated to reach the Indian market too. The revised Eliminator 400 will surely carry a premium over its predecessor, which is priced at Rs. 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom).