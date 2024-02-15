It will get a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine

Bajaj teases 2024 Pulsar NS200 with new tech features

What's the story Bajaj Auto has given a sneak peek of its upcoming Pulsar motorcycle, speculated to be the revamped 2024 NS200. The teaser video reveals a fresh headlight cluster, featuring integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and an LED headlamp, replacing the older halogen version. This update aligns the NS200 with contemporary motorcycle designs, and introduces LED turn indicators for the first time.

All-digital display and connectivity features

Besides all-LED lighting, the 2024 Pulsar NS200 is predicted to sport an all-digital display, akin to the recently launched 2024 Pulsar N150 and N160 models. This cutting-edge screen will offer features such as Bluetooth connectivity, incoming call and SMS alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation. These enhancements will aim to improve the user experience and maintain the motorcycle's competitiveness in the market.

No major changes to performance

Despite these upgrades, the Pulsar NS200 is likely to keep its existing bodywork, frame, suspension, and engine specifications. The bike will still be fueled by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine, generating 24.1hp of power at 9,750rpm and 18.74Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. The Pulsar NS200 has been a popular choice in both domestic and international markets for years, and these updates should breathe new life into the aging model.

How much will it cost?

Bajaj will disclose the pricing and availability details of the new Pulsar NS200 in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to cost upwards of Rs. 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

