Feb 15, 2024

What's the story Rezvani, a California-based car manufacturer, has unveiled the Beast, a supercar based on the C8 Chevrolet Corvette. This powerful machine boasts a 6.2-liter V8 engine with twin turbochargers that makes 1,000hp of power, and a full carbon-fiber body. Weighing in at just 1,343kg, the Beast can hit 97km/h in a mere 2.5 seconds and complete 400m in 9.6 seconds.

While the Beast retains some C8 Corvette features like large side intakes and a removable roof, its exterior has been revamped with smoother shapes. Inside, the spine of buttons separating the driver and passenger seats has been removed, and the steering wheel now sports a Formula 1-inspired design. The rear of the car showcases stacked quad exhaust tips and a large diffuser.

For those seeking a James Bond-like experience, Rezvani offers a $45,000 (around Rs. 37.4 lakh) "007" package. The upgrade comprises gas masks, magnetic deadbolts, strobe lights, thermal night vision, electromagnetic pulse protection, a pepper spray dispenser, and sirens. Electrified door handles, first-aid and hypothermia kits, and an intercom system are also available. An explosive device detection system is available at an undisclosed price, and for $55,000 (roughly Rs. 45.6 lakh) more, customers can add body armor and bulletproof glass.

The Beast's base price is $485,000 (approximately Rs. 4 crore), but with the "007" and armor packages included, it jumps to $585,000 (around Rs. 4.86 crore). However, getting your hands on one might be tricky since Rezvani plans to produce only 20 units. This limited production run and high price tag make the Beast an exclusive supercar for those seeking a one-of-a-kind driving experience.