Tesla recalls over 2 million EVs to fix Autopilot-related issues

By Sanjana Shankar 06:09 pm Dec 13, 202306:09 pm

Tesla will issue a software update to fix the issue

Tesla is recalling a whopping two million electric vehicles (EVs) in the US due to issues with the Autopilot system, which is designed to ensure the driver is paying attention during self-drive mode. This massive recall comes after a two-year-long investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into a series of accidents linked to the controversial system. The recall will cover almost all Tesla vehicles sold in the US since 2015 with Autopilot activated.

NHTSA investigation reveals inadequacies in Autopilot system

NHTSA's investigation discovered that Tesla's Autopilot system can be inadequate and "can lead to foreseeable misuse of the system." As a result, Tesla will issue a software update that includes additional controls and alerts to encourage drivers to stay attentive while the vehicle is driving itself. "Automated technology holds great promise for improving safety, but only when it is deployed responsibly," NHTSA told Bloomberg. "Today's action is an example of improving automated systems by prioritizing safety."

Software update to fix the issue

The software update has already been sent to some vehicles and will soon reach others. The fix includes additional controls "to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility." Autopilot on Tesla vehicles uses cameras and sensors to monitor the traffic around the vehicle to suggest lane changes to optimize the travel route. Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously claimed that Autopilot negates human errors and may be safer than an actual person.

