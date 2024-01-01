EV launches in India in 2024: Maruti, Toyota, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy Jan 01, 2024

BYD Seal boasts 700km of range

Car buyers should get ready for an electrifying 2024 in India. Major automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, SKODA, Volkswagen, and BYD are gearing up to launch their latest electric vehicle (EV) models here. These upcoming EVs will boast stylish looks and impressive features such as long-range capabilities and cutting-edge technology. Here's everything we know about them.

Maruti Suzuki eVX and Toyota Urban

Maruti Suzuki's debut battery electric vehicle (BEV), the eVX, will be a game changer for the company. Unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, the eVX sports an SUV design and a cabin that hints at future Maruti models. With a claimed range of 500-600km and optional all-wheel drive, the eVX should make waves. Toyota's Urban SUV will be a close sibling, sharing dimensions, interiors, powertrain, and range with the eVX. Both vehicles will be produced at Suzuki's Gujarat plant.

SKODA and Volkswagen's EVs will be imported as CBUs

SKODA and Volkswagen are joining the Indian EV market with their respective SUVs, the ENYAQ and ID4 GTX. Offering a range of 500-550km with optional AWD, these vehicles come equipped with twin digital displays, level-2 ADAS, 360-degree-view cameras, powered front seats, and sub-10-second 0-100km/h times. Initially imported as completely built units (CBUs), local assembly may be considered at the alliance's Aurangabad plant.

What about BYD Seal?

Finally, BYD's Seal is set to launch in 2024 after a delayed mid-2023 release. This electric sedan offers two battery pack options, boasting ranges of 550km and 700km, respectively, and a speedy 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds.