2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R goes official at Rs. 11 lakh

1/3

Auto 2 min read

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R goes official at Rs. 11 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:43 pm Jan 01, 202401:43 pm

The bike is offered in 2 shades

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2024 Ninja ZX-6R bike in India for Rs. 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it around Rs. 60,000 costlier than its predecessor. The revamped bike boasts a fresh design, a BS6 Stage 2-compliant inline-4 engine pumping out 128hp, and a new TFT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity. It comes in two color options - Metallic Graphite Gray and Lime Green.

2/3

Engine and performance upgrades

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is equipped with a BS6-compliant, 636cc, inline-four mill that delivers 128hp of power and 69Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a quickshifter. The engine sits within a perimeter frame, supported by adjustable Showa SFF-BP front forks and a link-type rear mono-shock unit. Braking is managed by dual, 310mm discs on the front side with radially mounted calipers and a 220mm disc on the rear end.

3/3

Competition and positioning

The updated Ninja ZX-6R competes with the Aprilia RS 660, which carries a heftier price tag of Rs. 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja ZX-6R has long been regarded as an accessible 600cc-class motorcycle, serving as an ideal bridge for riders moving from 400cc models to 1,000cc-class machines. The modest price hike for the 2024 model makes it an appealing choice for those seeking to enhance their riding experience.