Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 becomes costlier: Check new prices

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:20 pm Jan 01, 202401:20 pm

Himalayan 450 rivals the BMW G 310 GS in India

Royal Enfield has revealed an updated pricing structure for its Himalayan 450 model in India. The introductory prices from last November are no longer in effect. The Kaza Brown paint option experienced the most significant increase, now retailing at Rs. 2.85 lakh, up from the previous price of Rs. 2.69 lakh. This change comes as demand for the Kaza Brown paintwork continues to surge.

Other variants also see price hikes

Other paint schemes have also seen price hikes, with the Slate Blue & Red variant now costing Rs. 2.89 lakh, a Rs. 15,000 increase. The Kamet White and Hanle Black variants both experienced a Rs. 14,000 price bump, bringing the Kamet White to Rs. 2.93 lakh and the range-topping Hanle Black to Rs. 2.98 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom).

Himalayan 450 still competitively priced

Despite these price increases, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 remains competitively priced compared to its market rivals, such as the BMW G 310 GS and certain KTM 390 Adventure variants. The decision to raise prices on specific paint schemes, like the popular Kaza Brown, reflects Royal Enfield's strategy to capitalize on high demand for these options while maintaining an overall competitive pricing structure for its motorcycle range.

