Bajaj Auto reports 16% YoY growth in December 2023 sales

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Bajaj Auto reports 16% YoY growth in December 2023 sales

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:48 pm Jan 01, 202412:48 pm

Bajaj Auto's share price is up over 86% in one year

Homegrown automaker Bajaj Auto has revealed a 16% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total sales for December 2023. It sold 3,26,806 units compared to 2,81,514 units in December 2022. The company saw a 28% YoY increase in domestic sales, reaching 1,90,919 units, while total exports grew by 2% YoY to 1,35,887 units. This impressive growth was fueled by strong performances in both the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sectors.

2/4

Two-wheeler sales up 15%

In the two-wheeler market, Bajaj Auto's total wholesales hit 2,83,001 units in December 2023. This marks a 15% increase from the previous year's 2,47,052 units. On the other hand, domestic two-wheeler sales rose by 26% YoY to 1,58,370 units, while the exports grew by 3% YoY to 1,24,631 vehicles.

3/4

What about commercial vehicles?

The commercial vehicle segment also saw significant growth. The sales soared by 27% to 43,805 units in December 2023 compared to 34,462 units in December 2022. This surge was driven by a 41% growth in domestic sales at 32,549 units. However, exports of commercial vehicles dipped by 2% YoY to end at 11,256 units.

4/4

Bajaj Auto's total sales for 2023 up by 7%

For the entire 2023, Bajaj Auto reported a total sales increase of 7% to 32,82,357 units from the previous year's figure of 30,68,129 units. The company's domestic wholesale sales skyrocketed by 29% to 20,57,393 vehicles, while exports for the year went down 17% YoY to 12,24,964 units. Bajaj Auto's share price has surged over 33% in the last three months and is up over 86% in one year. It is currently trading at Rs. 6,740.95 apiece (down 0.82%) on NSE.