Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle debuts at Rs. 1.9 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 03:42 pm Jan 10, 202403:42 pm

Svitch CSR 762 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Svitch Group)

Svitch Group, an electric vehicle start-up from Ahmedabad, has unveiled its latest offering, the CSR 762. The e-motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With a top speed of 120km/h and a range of up to 190km on a single charge, it is set to rival the Tork Kratos R and Matter Aera on our shores. To recall, the CSR 762 was first announced over a year ago and bookings have been underway for a while now.

Pre-bookings and delivery details

The company's website shows that more than 12,270 orders have already been placed for the all-new CSR 762, with deliveries scheduled to start in August. Svitch plans to establish dealerships in areas with the highest number of pre-bookings. The e-motorcycle is available in three colors.

CSR 762: Specifications and features

Powered by a mid-mounted 3kW PMS electric motor, the Svitch CSR 762 generates a peak power output of 13.4hp (10kW) at 3,800rpm and a peak torque of 165Nm. The e-bike is equipped with two 3.6kWh Lithium-ion swappable battery packs, providing a claimed range of up to 190km on a single charge. The EV maker uses air-cooling technology for the motor and other essential components to ensure optimal performance over an extended duration.