Tesla Model 3 Highland debuts in US with premium features

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Tesla Model 3 Highland debuts in US with premium features

By Pradnesh Naik 02:28 pm Jan 10, 202402:28 pm

Tesla Model 3 now features sharp-looking LED headlights (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla has officially launched the updated Model 3 Highland in the US market. The order book is now open and deliveries will start within a month. The Highland version boasts a revamped design, a new backseat screen, reworked ambient lighting, and more premium features. Introduced last summer, it was being produced at Gigafactory Shanghai and distributed only in the European and Asia-Pacific regions.

2/3

Features and availability of the upgraded Model 3 Highland

Tesla touts the new interior of the Model 3 Highland as "sleek, minimalist styling with a premium look and feel." The cabin is quieter thanks to wrap-around acoustic glass and has amenities like ambient lighting and ventilated seats. However, the Performance version is not available for now, with only rear-wheel-drive and dual motor versions being sold.

3/3

Pricing, range, and other details of updated EV

Prices for the upgraded Model 3 remain the same (starting at $35,990), while the range (438km) stays consistent for the rear-wheel-drive version. Interestingly, the top speed has been reduced from 225km/h to 201km/h. The acceleration time remains unchanged. According to the WLTP, the new Highland version is more efficient and has a longer range than the older version. However, this update does not reflect in the US specifications other than the Dual Motor version gaining an additional 13km of range.