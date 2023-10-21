How latest BMW 7 Series fares against Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1/6

Auto 3 min read

How latest BMW 7 Series fares against Mercedes-Benz S-Class

By Pradnesh Naik 11:00 pm Oct 21, 202311:00 pm

BMW 740d M Sport comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS features (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has introduced the 7 Series 740d M Sport in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 1.81 crore (ex-showroom). The sporty yet luxurious sedan is brought in via the completely built-up (CBU) route. On our shores, it rivals the S-Class S400d 4MATIC model from Mercedes-Benz in the premium full-size sedan category. Between these two top-end German fighters, which one is better?

2/6

Why does this story matter?

When it comes to top-tier vehicles, Mercedes-Benz is considered the epitome of luxury mobility solutions across the world. The S-Class, in its latest avatar, has been leading the premium full-size segment in India in recent years, be it the uber-luxurious Maybach version or the sporty S400d 4MATIC variant. However, BMW has now brought the 7 Series 740d M Sport to snatch the champion's crown.

3/6

Mercedes-Benz S-Class looks more pleasing

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S400d 4MATIC features a lengthy, sculpted hood, a large chromed grille, adaptive digital LED headlights, flush-fitted door handles, designer 19-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps with 3D fiber-optic elements. BMW 740d M Sport flaunts a long and muscular bonnet, a large kidney grille, LED headlights with crystal-like elements, flush-fitted door handles with capacitive buttons, designer 21-inch wheels, and sleek LED taillamps.

4/6

Cabin of BMW 7 Series feels more upmarket

The S-Class S400d has a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a premium Burmester 3D sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system. The 740d M Sport gets a full-width light band with multi-color mood lighting on the dashboard, a curved panel with a 12.3-inch driver's display and 14.9-inch infotainment system, and a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen at the rear.

5/6

BMW sedan has powerful engine

Powering the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S400d 4MATIC is a 3.0-liter, straight-six diesel engine that generates 325hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. The BMW 740d M Sport draws power from a 3.0-liter, inline-six, twin-turbocharged diesel motor that churns out a maximum power of 375hp and a peak torque of 520Nm. Both mills are reportedly linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S400d 4MATIC will set you back by Rs. 2.17 crore. On the other hand, the BMW 740d M Sport can be yours at Rs. 1.81 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). If you are looking for a sporty full-size sedan, the 740d M Sport makes more sense with its modern upmarket cabin and BMW's appeal and lineage of making sports cars.