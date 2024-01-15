'Disturbing...': Sachin Tendulkar responds to his deepfake video

1/5

Technology 2 min read

'Disturbing...': Sachin Tendulkar responds to his deepfake video

By Rishabh Raj 02:27 pm Jan 15, 202402:27 pm

Tendulkar's deepfake video shows him promoting a gaming app that can be used to earn money

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently found himself at the center of a deepfake controversy when a manipulated video falsely showed him endorsing the gaming app "Skyward Aviator Quest." The video also falsely claims that his daughter, Sara, was profiting from it. Tendulkar addressed the issue on social media platform X, saying, "These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers."

2/5

Check out Tendulkar's post

3/5

Tendulkar urges social media platforms to take action

In his post on X, Tendulkar urged social media platforms to be more vigilant and responsive to complaints about deepfake videos. He also said, "Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes." This incident underscores the growing danger of deepfakes in today's digital world and their potential to harm reputations and sway public opinion.

4/5

Deepfakes are a growing concern for celebrities and governments

Since its inception in 2017, deepfake technology has advanced, becoming a possible tool for cybercriminals to tarnish the reputations of individuals, businesses, and governments. Tendulkar's case isn't unique. Other celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and even his daughter Sara have also been targeted. The rapid dissemination of information on social media platforms makes the potential damage caused by deepfakes worrisome, leading governments to develop strategies to counteract the malicious use of this technology.

5/5

Tips for spotting deepfake videos

To spot deepfake videos, watch for unnatural movements around the eyes and mouth, inconsistencies in lighting and shadows, and sudden changes in audio quality. Deepfakes often have difficulty with fine details like facial expressions and lip-syncing. Think about the video's content: does it seem outrageous or out of character for the person involved? Does it align with their known beliefs and values? Staying alert and aware of these signs can help in identifying and reporting deepfake videos.