Fitbit Help Center moves to Google domain: Check what's new

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Fitbit Help Center moves to Google domain: Check what's new

By Akash Pandey 01:19 pm Jan 15, 202401:19 pm

The same domain is also used by Gmail, Pixel, and every other Google product

Fitbit's Help Center is now hosted on Google's pre-existing support infrastructure. This follows Google's announcement of significant leadership adjustments that signaled an inevitable integration of Fitbit into the parent company. Previously found at help.fitbit.com, users can now access Fitbit Help articles at support.google.com/fitbit. The company shared its excitement about the makeover, stating that the new design is "cleaner and more user-friendly."

2/3

Help Center now flaunts a native dark theme

In addition to a sleek new look, the Fitbit Help Center now features a native dark theme. While product pages including Getting started, Setup, Notifications, Settings, Payments, and Accounts remain the same, help articles within them redirect users to the Google site. Fitbit has also transferred all its PDF manuals, even older ones like Fitbit One and Flyer Bluetooth headphones, to the Google domain.

3/3

Live support chat and forum are still under Fitbit

The Live support chat continues to be managed by Fitbit instead of using Google's solution. Also, the "Fitbit Community" support forum remains untouched and can still be found at community.fitbit.com. In late December, the forum celebrated a decade of existence. James Park, VP of Fitbit, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Over the past 10 years, you've helped each other troubleshoot problems, learn new features, and stay motivated on your fitness journeys... Thank you for being a part of the Fitbit Community!"