5 cars that aced Global NCAP crash test in 2023

1/4

Auto 2 min read

5 cars that aced Global NCAP crash test in 2023

By Akash Pandey 03:10 am Dec 26, 202303:10 am

Global NCAP underscores the rising significance of safety for both car buyers and manufacturers

Safety has become a growing concern among car buyers and manufacturers are striving to provide vehicles that can offer the best protection. In the year 2023, a large number of cars were assessed under the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). Some top-performing cars include the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Volkswagen Virtus, SKODA Slavia, and Hyundai VERNA (India-made). Here we talk about the safety ratings for each, in detail.

2/4

Tata Harrier, Safari secured maximum safety ratings

The Global NCAP ran the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign to encourage safer vehicles in the Indian market. Earlier this year, Tata Motors introduced the updated Harrier and Safari models, boasting modern exteriors and refreshed interiors. Both SUVs were tested by Global NCAP and successfully achieved a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants, with scores of 33.05/34 and 45/49, respectively.

3/4

Volkswagen Virtus, SKODA Slavia also joined the 5-star club

Volkswagen Virtus and SKODA Slavia, recognized for their sturdy build quality and enjoyable driving experience, also scored full marks in the Global NCAP crash safety test, akin to the Tata twins. These models scored 29.71/34 for adult occupants and 42/49 for the kids. Both sedans are built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which further highlights the automakers' commitment to safety.

4/4

2023 Hyundai VERNA: First made-in-India car to nail the test

Hyundai's latest VERNA model reached a significant milestone as the first made-in-India car to earn a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. For adult and child safety, it scored 28.18/34 and 42/49, respectively. This accomplishment was made possible through enhancements to the vehicle's chassis and safety features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six airbags, and electronic stability control. Notably, it is the third model in its segment to secure five stars after Virtus and SLAVIA.