Triumph Daytona 660 vs Honda CBR650R: Which is better?

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Jan 11, 2024

Triumph Daytona 660 features a sculpted 14-liter fuel tank (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the all-new Daytona 660 for the global markets. The supersport is powered by the same 660cc, inline-triple engine that does duties on the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. In the middleweight category, it competes against an established rival, the Honda CB650R. Between these two capable offerings, which one makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

The supersport body style has always been aspirational for enthusiasts as well as budding racers. In the past few years, Honda has been dominating the middleweight segment with the CBR650R due to its reliable powertrain. However, British marque Triumph Motorcycles is eyeing for the top spot in the category with the all-new Daytona 660.

Triumph Daytona 660 looks more appealing of the two

Triumph Daytona 660 looks aggressive with its dual LED headlamp setup, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, an underbelly exhaust, split-type seats, and a sleek LED taillamp unit. The Honda CBR650R has a fully-faired design with dual LED headlights, an aerodynamic windscreen, split seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a TFT instrument cluster. Both supersport offerings roll on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Both bikes are equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

For the safety of the rider, both the Triumph Daytona 660 and Honda CBR650R come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, and ride-by-wire throttle. The suspension duties on both bikes are taken care of by adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The Daytona 660 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Triumph Daytona 660 is a 660cc, inline-triple, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 95hp of maximum power at 11,250rpm and 69Nm of peak torque at 8,250rpm. The Honda CBR650R is backed by a 648.72cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four motor that delivers a maximum power of 86hp at 12,000rpm and a peak torque of 57.5Nm at 8,500rpm. A 6-speed manual gearbox is common to both bikes.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Honda CBR650R will set you back by Rs. 8.89 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 to carry a price tag of around Rs. 9 lakh, once launched (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Daytona 660 makes more sense with its aggressive design, more powerful engine, and overall better brand value.